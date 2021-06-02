What you should know on national running day

Wednesday, June 6, 2021 is national running day and whether you’ve been running for a while or you’re just starting out, we’ve got some timely tips for you.

Today is Global Running Day

WGN’s Tom Barnas took us out to Dick Pond Athletics for the scoop.

Chris Wilhite, general manager of Dick Pond Athletics talked to WGN News Now about the importance of finding the right running shoes and how to avoid injuries.

DICK POND ATHLETICS

575 BUSSE HWY

PARK RIDGE, IL 60068