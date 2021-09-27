What is your favorite burger in Chicago? Hamburger Hop 2021 crowns champion

Hamburger Hop is back in 2021! It’s part of the Chicago Gourmet Festival and gives Chicagoans the chance to find these specialty burgers for the entire month of September, while also helping the restaurant industry.

Restaurants across Chicagoland will offer tasty burgers for dine-in, delivery or carry-out now till September 30. Food lovers will be encouraged to hop around town and try as many burgers as possible.

The bar at the Gage

The public voted virtually for their favorite burgers, culminating with the winning burger announced at the live Hamburger Hop at the Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park.

Hosted by Stephanie Izard, the event featured Chicago’s incredible culinary talents, showcasing their grill skills. A celebrity cast of judges will crown Chicago’s Best Burger while guests will select the People’s Choice.

Chef David Wang of Slightly Toasted/Lightly Toasted/Asadito/Wok n’ Bao was named Hamburger Hop Award winner. His creation, Yo Quiero Pambazo, featured a mouthwatering, 1946 craft burger laden with queso fundido con chorizo, escabeche relish, shoestring potatoes and a Turano Baking Co. potato bun.

Burgers were judged on flavor, creativity and presentation. A clear standout, Chef Wang’s burger also won over the crowd, leading to a double victory in the People’s Choice Award category.

Takito Lincoln Park

Even though the winner is crowned, people are encouraged to visit all participating restaurants as $1 of every burger sold will benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Education Foundation through the end of the month.

Miki’s Park

