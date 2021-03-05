‘We have a Hulk’ Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes opens Sunday at MSI

Beginning March 7, Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry will reopen its doors to the general public packing a punch worthy of Iron Man.

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes has taken up residence in two galleries that once housed fine arts in the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. The former Palace of Fine Arts is now home to artifacts belonging to the Marvel universe, including items seen in the highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

The exhibit celebrates the storied history of the Marvel universe with more than 300 items including the original Marvel comic book, props, sculptures, costumes, and interactive displays from the Marvel universe. You can expect to see Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Iron Man to mention a few. See how each of these cherished characters have evolved over the past 80 years, cementing Marvel’s place in pop culture history.

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes opens to the public on March 7 and will run through October 24. Tickets are required.