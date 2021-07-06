Visiting the new Crumbl Cookie in Naperville

Tom Barnas from Chicago Scene has a sweet treat for you as he visits Crumbl Cookie in Naperville.

Crumbl is a hot new cookie company that’s changing the game when it comes to wonder dessert. The weekly rotating cookie menu, open-concept kitchens, and famous pink box have won the love of over half a million fans on social media.

Cookie flavors change weekly, but they always have chocolate chip and Chilled Iced Sugar (with signature pink icing). They mix and bake on-site, and the cookies are as big as your hand.

Get ready to stand in lines for your cookie

Tom can attest the lines are long and lead out the door, rain or shine, as people wait to get their order of big warm cookies.

