Virtual tour and great Father’s Day gift ideas at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become America’s voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. This is the first bobblehead of Dr. Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Expected to ship in July 2020

Bobbleheads are high quality and produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

7 inches tall

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Dr. Fauci Bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association’s Protect the Heroes Campaign to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country.