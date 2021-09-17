Vienna Beef asks all Chicagoans one important question: ‘Who can eat at the most hot dog stands?’

Every Chicagoan has their favorite hot dog stand, but how many hot dogs can you eat? Better yet, “who can eat at the most Vienna Beef Hot Dogs stands?” That’s the question that Vienna Beef Hot Dog is asking all Chicagoans.

The challenge started in August and runs through October 17 and was created to help bring hot dog lovers back to their favorite hot dog stands. Participants can view a complete list of participating locations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Southeast Wisconsin, and prizes at HotDogStandChallenge.com.

“We missed a lot during these last 17 months and Vienna Beef is ready to help pull Chicagoland back up on its feet and get people excited to be out and about again,” Tim O’Brien, president of Vienna Beef, said.

Look for this sign for the Hot Dog Stand Challenge

At the halfway point, Stephanie Esposito holds a commanding lead with 278 hot dog stands in four weeks.

“I’m feeling comfortable with the lead,” she said. “I have a wedding this weekend that might put a little dent in my time, but I got this pretty well figured out.”

Throughout the 60-day challenge, “Weekly Wieners” will be selected each week by Vienna Beef from check-ins made and win a gift. The top prize will be awarded to the person who has the most check-ins at different participating locations.

Bryon’s Hot Dogs, a classic Chicago Hot Dog Stand

At the completion of the challenge, Vienna Beef will make a donation to the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF) Relief Fun. Created in October 2020 to help support restaurant workers affected by the pandemic.

For more details on the Vienna Beef Hot Stand Challenge and to sign up to participate, visit HotDogStandChallenge.com.

How do you take your hot dog?

