V is for Vino: Talking to Chicago wine sommelier on his #1 rated wine and travel show

“V is for Vino” follows Chicago wine sommelier Vince Anter as he hits the road to explore wine regions and their people, history, culture and food. Each episode is an in-depth feature of a wine region, city, winery, and a local restaurant that explores wine theory and how it relates to the food featured.

Currently, the number one rated wine and travel show on Amazon Prime is in its third season. Anter is filming season four now and he wanted to make a stop in Chicago to show off what makes our the culture-rich food city it is.

We stopped by Aba in the Fulton Market to catch up with Anter to get some “infotainment” on the places he shot in Chicago while getting tips on all things wine.

“I went to school here. I met my wife here. And we said we wanted to do a consumer episode,” Anter said. “We wanted to teach people how to by wine in a restaurant, how to talk to a somm, and talk about the amazing Chicago food scene.”

