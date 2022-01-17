Using research, documents, Medieval Torture Museum is a unique look at some of the darkest period in history

Chicago has a new museum to add to the roster of its great collection. The Medieval Torture Museum is like nothing ever seen before in Chicago.

Visitors can explore the torture chambers of the darkest periods of the past and be transported back in time to some of the most macabre and sad moments in history.

Organizers say they were careful to depict the most historical accuracy possible. The exhibit is a unique presentation that combines academic research with the emotional history when torture and torment were commonplace. Based on historical documents and engravings, they have amassed a collection of cruelty, recreating the atmosphere that prevailed throughout most of the Middle Ages.



Inside the torture museum

Visitors can expect a unique collection consisting of several hundred pieces, filling more than 6,000 -square feet in the museum right off of State Street. You’ll have the opportunity to discover the world’s most detailed collection of confinement and torture devices, instruments of slow death, and execution.

The experience can take up to 45 minutes with the self-guided audio tour. For more information on the museum, click here.

