Up your Valentine’s game with a ‘suite night’ at Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Take the traditional dinner and a movie to a whole new level with dinner and movie on the big screen at Soldier Field.

For the second year in a row, Soldier Field is hosting A Suite Night to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This year the big event will take place on Friday, February 11. Guests get their very own private suite at the historic stadium with room for a special person or a group of friends.

Each reservation includes a suite, an opportunity to take pictures on the field, a choice of food and beverage packages, and a movie screening of Crazy, Stupid, Love on the stadium video boards. The night’s activities run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the warm suite filled with your choice of a variety of eats, from cheese and charcuterie board, honey sriracha meatballs to braised short ribs, and double chocolate cupcake treats.

Suite Night at Soldier Field

You’ll also have the option to purchase a personalized message on the stadium video boards prior to the movie to add that special extra touch.

This event is a 21 and over event only and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. The price starts at $150 per person and is a reservation-only event.

