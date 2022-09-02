CHICAGO — Want to take advantage to soak up the last bits of Chicago summer with friends?

Chicago Cycleboats (owned and operated by the team behind Chicago Electric Boat Company) recently debuted their Party Barge, essentially a floating bar that’s the perfect way to close out the season or kick off a beautiful fall in the city with panoramic city views.

It sets sail in the heart of downtown from the Riverwalk with a professional captain guiding the way, comes equipped with Bluetooth speakers, holds up to 18 partiers, and is even B.Y.O.B ready with coolers full of ice for drinks and snacks of your choosing.

The 18-person cruiser is a perfect vessel for a family or friend outing. You’ll have the chance to fill the coolers on board with your favorite beverage, Bluetooth speakers and charging ports ensure the perfect summer’s end cruising playlist. Perhaps the most important fact: It has an onboard bathroom.



Guests have the option to pick a river or lake tour, reservations are encouraged about a week ahead of time for prime weekend days. There are other options, including an option for adding on floating dock attachments for enjoyment in the lake.

To learn more about the party barge and to reserve your ride, click here.

