CHICAGO — With summer in full swing, people can enjoy Tiki Cubs-themed drinks, some karaoke and some pizza at the Lakeview staple Trader Todd’s.

“Todd’s,” as it’s affectionally, known, is the product of 21 years of blood, sweat, tears, singing and laughter for owners Todd and Virginia Hyatt. With an idea to be different, they opened up the first location of Trader Todd’s downtown but have been in the Lakeview neighborhood since the mid-2000s.

Since opening its doors, they’ve strived to be a vacation-type setting, providing a relaxing atmosphere of leisure and fun.

“Our concept is to try to provide a vacation for people that aren’t leaving Chicago,” Todd Hyatt said.

The space truly is an oasis and blends the best of the tropics with a Key West flavor.

Trader Todd’s in Lakeview

“Our very first trip together was to Key West and we’ve been going back ever since,” Virginia Hyatt said. “We thought we’d bring a little bit of Key West to Chicago. We’ve collected the stuff all over the walls in different parts of the Caribbean and Florida, it’s a big junk hunt that we’ve had for the last 20 years.”

A tradition at Todd’s continues this summer with free Cubs tickets offered for each home game. All people need to do is fill out the raffle ticket and you’ll be entered. Todd will even drive you himself to the game in the Tiki Transit, dropping you right at 1060 W. Addison.

Todd’s pizza

