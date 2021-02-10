Time is running out to see the Notorious RBG exhibition at the Illinois Holocaust Museum

Time is running out if you want to catch the first-ever exhibit devoted solely to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg conclude its run at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center on February 20. Based on the New York Times bestselling book and Tumbler page that shares the same name, it’s the first of its kind, focusing on the judicial icon and her impact on our country.

You’ll have intimate access to what her life with like in the numerous facets she navigated. From her early years as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge and eventually to the pioneering position of Justice Ginsburg. Time is running out on this exhibit as you only have three days left!

Public “drop-in” virtual tours of Notorious RBG will take place on:

February 10, 10:30 am (CST): Click here to register

February 17, 10:30 am (CST): Click here to register

February 20, 3:00 pm (CST): Click here to register