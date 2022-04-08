The Bamboo Room at Three Dots and a Dash an 'ode to rum'

CHICAGO — It’s about that time of year when many Chicagoans suffer from cabin fever. Spring is still trying to figure itself out and Old Man Winter is hanging on till the bitter end.

How do you remedy this? Escape to the Bamboo Room.

Voted as one of the “Best Bars in America” by Esquire Magazine, The Bamboo Room is located within Three Dots and a Dash at 435 North Clark Street on Chicago’s River North.

Kevin Beary is the beverage director of The Bamboo Room and Three Dots and a Dash.

“The Bamboo Room is an ode to rum,” he said. “Similar to its original mission, the menu is composed of refined and focused rum drinks presented across multiple cocktail styles. We are also excited to introduce carefully selected rum tastings to our guests.”

Specialty rum cocktails

Other notable experiences will be curated rum tastings. These rotating tastings offer hand-selected rums from a variety of regions presented in a way that allows guests to guide themselves through the experience. In addition to the a la carte cocktails, guests can order a Dealer’s Choice option. This experience gives guests the chance to chat with the bartender about your preferences and they will curate a custom off-menu rum cocktail curated to your liking and preference.

Reservations are encouraged and can be booked through Tock. For more information on the Bamboo Room, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

The Bamboo Room