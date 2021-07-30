The stage is set for Michigander to make Lollapalooza debut Saturday

CHICAGO — Writing, recording and performing under the name of Michigander, Jason Singer’s dream to have his music heard on the radio came to fruition — and it exceeded all his expectations.

By 2020, the Midland, Michigan native had amassed an arsenal of songs that have collectively earned Michigander over 12 million streams. Standouts include “Misery,” “Nineties,” and current chart-topper “Let Down.”

Jason Singer ready for Lolla

That dream taking on a bigger reality this weekend as Singer and his band Michigander take the stage at Lollapalooza on Saturday afternoon. The fun continues that evening as they open up for fellow Lolla performers, Band of Horses at Metro.

“This is the festival that I’ve wanted to play since I was in high school, the fact that I get to do this year, especially with everything that’s happened the last little bit is pretty cool,” Singer said.

Thire EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually is the result of pushing his musical boundaries.

You can see Michigander on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. and back in Chicago in October.

Ready to rock and roll this October