The serene sounds of Lake Michigan and our famous skyline

With the Chicago lakefront closed for the foreseeable future, this might help!
Craving that special spot on the lakefront? We’ve got you covered. We all share the love of our city and for the moment… we can’t hang out by the lake.
We’ve got the next best thing; we captured this video of our beautiful lakefront near the Shedd. It’s nothing fancy, just the city by the lake. It’s imperfectly perfect.
Enjoy the fantastic sounds of Lake Michigan while seeing the best skyline in the world. Enjoy the video and stay safe.
“I dream of Chicago”- Parlours
My feet have kissed this land
I try real hard to remember all the faces
None seem to have what yours demands
I took a train to Chicago
Thought I could clear my mind
I took a plae out to find some truth
But all I’ve found I can’t seem to leave behind
I dream of Chicago
I dream about you
I dream I could go and say all the things that I never said to you
I’m sure I used to love you
And I’m sure you made me such a fool
But you were solid with your heart and affections
Tell me, girl, what’s a boy supposed to do?
That I never said to you