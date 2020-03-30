The serene sounds of Lake Michigan and our famous skyline

With the Chicago lakefront closed for the foreseeable future, this might help!

Craving that special spot on the lakefront? We’ve got you covered. We all share the love of our city and for the moment… we can’t hang out by the lake.

We’ve got the next best thing; we captured this video of our beautiful lakefront near the Shedd. It’s nothing fancy, just the city by the lake. It’s imperfectly perfect.

Enjoy the fantastic sounds of Lake Michigan while seeing the best skyline in the world. Enjoy the video and stay safe.

“I dream of Chicago”- Parlours



My feet have kissed this land

I try real hard to remember all the faces

None seem to have what yours demands I’ve been a lot of placesMy feet have kissed this landI try real hard to remember all the facesNone seem to have what yours demands I took a train to Chicago

Thought I could clear my mind

I took a plae out to find some truth

But all I’ve found I can’t seem to leave behind I dream of Chicago

I dream about you

I dream I could go and say all the things that I never said to you I’m sure I used to love you

And I’m sure you made me such a fool

But you were solid with your heart and affections

Tell me, girl, what’s a boy supposed to do? I dream of Chicago

I dream about you

I dream I could go and say all the things that I never said to you I dream of Chicago

I dream about you

I dream I could go and say all the things that I never said to you I dream of Chicago

I dream about you

I dream I could go and say all the things that I never said to you I dream of Chicago

I dream about you

I dream I could go and say all the things that I never said to you That I never said to you

Songwriters: Halferty Dana Michelle