The salvaged Chicago Brauhaus restored and ready to reopen inside the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center in Lincoln Square

The Dank Haus is thrilled to unveil this new space that pays homage to the Chicago Brauhaus legacy. Because the room contains original, authentic pieces to be preserved for posterity, the Brauhaus Room will be open on select dates only. These events will be featured on our Facebook page, events page, and monthly email newsletter. If you would like to receive emails specifically about our Brauhaus Room events, you can also subscribe to our Brauhaus Room emails. We can’t wait to see you!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only advanced registrants for specific events are allowed. (No walk-ins are permitted.) Masks and social distancing are mandatory! If you are wearing a face shield, a mouth/nose covering must be worn underneath.