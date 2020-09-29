The salvaged Chicago Brauhaus restored and ready to reopen inside the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center in Lincoln Square

Chicago Scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dank Haus is thrilled to unveil this new space that pays homage to the Chicago Brauhaus legacy. Because the room contains original, authentic pieces to be preserved for posterity, the Brauhaus Room will be open on select dates only. These events will be featured on our Facebook pageevents page, and monthly email newsletter. If you would like to receive emails specifically about our Brauhaus Room events, you can also subscribe to our Brauhaus Room emails. We can’t wait to see you!

Check out other Chicago Scene segments 
Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only advanced registrants for specific events are allowed. (No walk-ins are permitted.) Masks and social distancing are mandatory! If you are wearing a face shield, a mouth/nose covering must be worn underneath.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News