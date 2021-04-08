The perfect pregame spot: Fabulous Freddies in Bridgeport a baseball tradition for Sox fans

The streets of Bridgeport have filled once again with Sox fans heading to the ballpark to cheer on their beloved White Sox. With that comes a return of traditions that have been dormant for over a year.

One of those time-honored traditions is a visit to Fabulous Freddies before a game.

“Still family owned, going to be 31 years in August,” General Manager Jayme Fehil said.

Nestled in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Chicago, Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery has been a mainstay for over 30 years. A lifelong dream come true, Fred and Denise Bertucci started this family-owned spot. That tradition continues with their three daughters running the business to this day and deliverer on a promise of generous portions and quality ingredients.

It’s been a neighborhood staple that keeps up with the times but always remains its classic self

“Everyone comes for the beef,” Fehil said.

The pregame menu offers up classics like Freddie’s Italian beef, pizza, breaded steak sandwiches, and “slices and ices” (a slice of pizza and Italian ices). With limited seating indoors and in the outdoor patio, it’s all on a first-come, first served basis.

Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery

701 W. 31st Street

Chicago, IL 60616