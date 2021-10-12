The ‘Office Experience’ makes its U.S. debut right here in Chicago

CHICAGO — Jim, Pam, Michael and the rest of The Office crew at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company live on in streaming glory. What if you could visit Dunder Mifflin? Perhaps take a tour?

The Office Experience opens this Friday, transporting fans of The Office to the world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Located at The Shops at North Bridge, you’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in the largest official interactive fan experience to date.

The view from Pam’s desk

“We are thrilled to partner with Universal Live Entertainment to create the Office Experience, the first official interactive experience based on The Office,” Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X, said.

The interactive two-story experience features 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes. The spot-on set re-creations include the outside of Scranton Business Park, the office itself with favorites like Michael’s office, Pam’s desk, Ryan’s closet, and even the office annex.

Other fun Instagram-worthy spots include Kevin’s Chili Spill, Beach Day, and a whole experience devoted to the love story of Pam and Jim. Complete with a timeline of their romance and a spot at Niagara Falls and the recreation of the wedding chapel.

For information on timed ticket entry and the experience, click here.

Easter eggs await you in The Office Experience

The wedding chapel