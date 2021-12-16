The Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long back for 38th season

CHICAGO — Looking for a unique Chicago holiday tradition? Look no further than the Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long.

It started on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1983, when the operator of the theatre decided to show two old holiday movies and sing a few Christmas carols during the intermission. Now, more than 30 years later the event has blossomed into a nine-day extravaganza and one of the most popular Chicago holiday traditions.

Santa and the Music Box carolers

Each year, holiday revelers are greeted by none other than Santa Claus, live and in person. Santa welcomes the audience, accompanied by Music Box organist Dennis Scott and the Music Box carolers, who lead the holiday faithful in the singing of Christmas carols. Lyrics are projected onto the theatre’s screen so everyone can join in the fun.

In the middle of all the Christmas magic, two classic and timeless films are part of the double feature; “White Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. A tradition of white (fake ) snow adores the theatre by moviegoers, adding to the Chicago tradition experience.

Chicagoans are encouraged to stay in the holiday spirit and see both films.

