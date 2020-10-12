The Meadow offers an outdoor experience that stretches the entirety of the Old Post Office footprint

Check out the largest private rooftop park in the world. The Old Post Office newest amenity, The Meadow – offers an outdoor experience that stretches the entirety of the building – three city blocks long and one city block wide – and showcases a basketball court, native plantings, a bistro and bar area, and running/walking track, among other features. It’s #thechicagoschicagoscene

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

Meadow is the final piece—and the crown jewel—of The Old Post Office, delivering the city’s largest urban rooftop oasis. Tenants will soon have access to a sprawling 3.5-acre green space complete with a running track and basketball court, not to mention plenty of space to relax, host a casual meeting, or find new inspiration with a stunning change of scenery.