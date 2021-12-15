The holiday traditions of Marshall Field’s live on at Macy’s on State Street

CHICAGO — “Meet me under the clock” is a famous saying of a certain generation of Chicagoans — the famous clock anchored on the old Marshall Field’s building on State Street.

Now under the Macy’s brand, the store’s holiday traditions live on in their 114th year with the Great Tree in the beloved Walnut Room, the annual holiday windows along State Street accompanied and the signature holiday trumpets.

Perhaps the most anticipated event for kids is the return of Santaland. It features Santa’s Workshop and a winter wonderland. The Santaland experience is an advanced reservation experience only. Reservations are open five days in advance of the desired visit date.

The famous clock and holiday trumpets along State Street

For 114 years, the Great Tree has been the centerpiece of the Chicago holiday season. This year’s Great Tree theme will feature a journey of a reindeer taking to the sky to help Santa Clause bringing joy to millions of children. The famous tree stands 45-feet tall and hangs from the ceiling versus sitting on a base.

Since the tree hangs from the ceiling, the very first piece to be installed is the star that sits on top. Section by section, the team steadily lifts, constructs and decorates the tree from the top down until completed.

Did you know the world-famous Walnut Room was the first restaurant ever opened in a department store? The 17,000 square foot dining room proves plenty of room for comfortable dining. Long gone are the days of waiting in line for 3 hours for a chance to dine at the Walnut Room. This year, it’s on a reservation-only basis, allowing you to gain access to experience their holiday menu, including the favorite, Mrs. Hering’s beloved chicken pot pie.

For more information on these Chicago holiday traditions, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

The holiday traditions are back on State Street