The history of Chicago’s Very Own Home Run Inn Pizza

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago’s very own thin crust pizza originating from the South Side. What started as a small tavern in the 1920’s, has grown to a company with 9 pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold in over 40 states. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn continues to be the number one selling frozen pizza brand in the Chicagoland area. Within the last few months, Home Run Inn has donated 25,000 pizzas to feed more than 75,000 families and first responders. https://www.homeruninnpizza.com/about-us/donation/

Their flagship location at 4254 W. 31st Street in Little Village was re-built last fall right next to the original location, continuing its legacy of family tradition. The 31st Street restaurant’s dining room is currently open Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For information on restaurant locations and hours, where to purchase their frozen pizzas, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com. Follow Home Run Inn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.