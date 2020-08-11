The Highland Games goes virtual for the first time

The Chicago Scots, one of the world’s largest Scottish cultural organizations and the oldest 501(c)3 charity in Illinois, will be hosting their 34th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games virtually for the first time ever.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments ➡️

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

This year’s Virtual Highland Games will be a one-of-a-kind experience and is free to all to register and participate, with all proceeds benefitting the Chicago Scots. Visuals will include Heavy Athletic competitions, Highland Dancers, bagpipes, and much more, all for a great cause