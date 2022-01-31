The Garfield Park Conservatory: Escape winter doldrums at one of the largest conservatories in world

CHICAGO — It’s that time of year when you start asking yourself “why do we live here?”

The gray days and cold seem to never end and we’re looking for an escape. A quick escape to the “jewel of the West Side” might do the trick.

Chicago’s Garfield Park Conservatory is one of the largest and most stunning botanical conservatories in the nation. Often referred to as “landscape art under glass,” the conservatory showcases thousands of plant species from around the world throughout eight indoor display gardens.

Year-round, visitors can enjoy the lush flora and tropical temperatures indoors, or more than 10 acres of outdoor gardens, nature play spaces for children, water lily pond and much more. Whether you’re visiting to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life or escape the doldrums of winter, the Garfield Park Conservatory is free to attend. (Donations are encouraged)

Monday Coffee Co. at Garfield Park Conservatory

On your visit to the conservatory, be sure to stop in the horticultural hall and visit the Monday Coffee Co. pop-up shop. A new concept at the conservatory, Monday Coffee prides themselves on offering bold coffee, ethically sourced and roasted in Michigan.

As a small-batched startup, they're committed to making sure you're drinking great coffee and well-caffeinated.

