The final year of fear at Statesville Haunted Prison

The granddaddy of all the haunted houses in the Chicago area is calling it quits after 25 years.

Statesville Haunted Prison has been voted one of Illinois’ best haunted houses for over 20 years. It’s also gotten national recognition by several outlets like the Travel Channel which voted it “Halloween Craziest” back in 2013. Touted as Illinois’ longest-running and most acclaimed haunted house, it has set the precedent on fear for haunted houses in Chicago.

Outside the gates of Statesville Haunted Prision

This year marks the end of a 25-year reign at the top and it doesn’t disappoint.

Billing it as “The Final Fear,” guests can expect every ugly horror and worst fear that Statesville Haunted House has in her arsenal. Visitors will experience more than 100 convicts, characters in full force with aggressive believability moving in movie-like costumes and makeup.

“We are sad to say goodbye, but we’re so proud of what we built with Statesville Haunted House,” owner and operator Paul Siegle said.

“Statesville has always been special to the Siegel Family, and we’ve had the unique opportunity to make grown men cry,” Kaity Seigel said. “We appreciate the support of the community and Chicagoland over the past 25 years, and it is with sadness that we begin our final run, but we look forward with excitement to our next adventures on the farm.”

Inside Statesville Haunted Prision

The farm is Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm, where the family has decided to realign their focus going forward.

For your last chance to experience Statesville Haunted Prison, click here.

Scares await you at Statesville

