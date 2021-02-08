The enchanting Ice Castles in Lake Geneva

CHICAGO SCENE: Escape to a winter paradise where ice castles dominate the frozen landscape. This ticketed experience provides the perfect socials distance experience for the entire family. Enjoy the massive ice-carved slides, allowing adults to rekindle the childlike magic and awe that had your imagination playing in the ultimate snow fort.

Ice Castles do require tickets for entry, so you’ll need to reserve your spot now if you want to experience this winter wonderland as we inch closer to spring. Food and drink are allowed as you peruse this massive space complete with dozens of instagrammable spots to blow up your feed.

