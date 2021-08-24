The Duplex in Logan Square, with its rotating schedule, gives aspiring chefs a chance to show their stuff and diners a chance to enjoy it

CHICAGO —The Duplex, a recently opened restaurant and bar in Logan Square, is a unique setup that features two “guests concepts” in its restaurant every six months.

Currently, visitors can enjoy Lime and Radish (a Mexican-inspired restaurant) and The Klucker (a fried chicken concept).

“We’re collaborating with aspiring chefs who may not be able to afford their own brick and mortar restaurant,” owner LeQoinne Rice said. “That chef would then work with our chef to create a dining menu and expand that menu for pickup and delivery.”

The Duplex sits in the heart of Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood

The unique restaurant provides a lively and fun atmosphere along with the rotating concepts. It gives chefs who may not have the financial means to open their own restaurant and opportunity to showcase their food.

The Duplex is located in the heart of Logan Square, close to the CTA Blue Line.

