The Diver is a Tulum-Inspired Mexican eatery with a beach bungalow vibe with a flare of a tropical escape to Latin America

The Diver, at 601 N. Wells St., has launched brunch, new happy hour specials, and an expanded margarita menu.

The Diver is a tropical bungalow hut escape in the heart of River North. Inspired by beachside bites & cocktails along small beach towns in Mexican such as Tulum, Sayulita, Puerto Escondido, Nayarit, and Baja.

The Menu

The menu will have guests thinking sun and sand with fresh takes on seafood tacos, ceviches and aguachiles, with plenty of options for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. The Ceviche Bar menu will include fish, shrimp, tuna, and vegan options.

Chicago native Jasmine Diaz leads the bar program. Back from Mexico after several years working at La Rosa Negra in Mexico City and Gitano in Tulum, Jasmine’s deep understanding of the craft coupled with impeccable service will turn this low key bungalow into a River North destination with cocktails that can be enjoyed in the dining room or to-go.

The Space

The exterior will be an urban take on the corner beach shack with custom painted murals and wood siding. The interior is inspired by travels along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts that combine a relaxed feel with a bit of glam. Clean white with earth tone murals with seagrass fixtures and cedar lining create a visual paradise. The open window seating along Ohio & Wells let guests enjoy their meals with a Chicago breeze. Playlists created by Tulum DJ’s will complete the experience. The small back parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor dining oasis in the coming weeks with the same menu and design athestic.

The Environment

The Diver has just 38 seats in the dining room to allow for social distancing. Guests may take comfort in knowing that all plates, and cutlery are single-use and eco-friendly to avoid cross contamination. Made from fallen banana leafs, Leafware products are all-natural, compostable and biodegradable, and contain zero binders or chemicals. The streamlined menu allows The Diver to operate with minimal staff, creating an environment that prioritizes employee safety and guest wellbeing. A takeout menu is also available, allowing guests to enjoy The Diver at home.

For more information, visit www.DiverChicago.com and follow along on Instagram @DiverChicago. Phone: 312.929.0060. Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 4pm – 11pm. Friday – Saturday Noon – 11pm, Sunday – Noon – 7pm.