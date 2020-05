It’s Friday! While we’re still stuck at home for the most part, here are a few ideas to help make the most out of the weekend.

Here are the topics discussed:

#LoveLocal: Time Out pledges support for Chicago hospitality workers

Check out pop-up garden shops at these Chicago restaurant patios

Wiener Circle offers a side of ‘curbside abuse’ with to-go orders

60 beautiful Illinois state parks reopen

For more, check out Time Out Chicago