The Chicago Scene; unboxing Cinco De Mayo taco and margarita kids from Bub City

A little slice of the south in the heart of the Midwest. Chicago and Rosemont’s destination for BBQ, whiskey, and live country music.

Meal Kits:

Available for curbside pickup every day! Looking to feed a crew? Dinner packages are the answer that include an entree, sides, and dessert and feeds up to four people. Currently offering an 18-Hr. Natural Brisket Dinner, Charcoal Roasted Baby Back Ribs Dinner, Brisket & Rib Dinner, and a Texas-Style Taco Dinner (Only available for Cinco de Mayo). Dinner packages are available for curbside pickup exclusively through Tock.

Cocktail Kits:

Bring the Bub City booze home with our Cocktail Kits To-Go. Choose from cocktails like the Old Fashioned, Mega Mule, Bloody Mary, Margarita, and many more. Available for curbside pickup by giving us a call or for delivery through GrubHub.

