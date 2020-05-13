The Chicago Scene: Seoul Taco delivering donated meals to frontline workers

Like a lot of restaurants, Seoul Taco’s three Chicagoland locations expanded their menu to include both meal kits and grocery items. Guests can pick-up one of three meal kit options to feed a family of four, or shop online to get tortillas, eggs, sauces, and meat by the pound delivered.

The restaurant is also creating boxed lunches for frontline workers, through a partnership with the grassroots organization, Off Their Plate. The organization has delivered meals to nearly forty Chicago hospitals and health care facilities, including Lawndale Christian Health Center, UChicago Medicine, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, Roseland Community Hospital, Saint Anthony Hospital, and Erie Helping Hands Health Center.

