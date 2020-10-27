The Chicago Scene is the Mad Hatter’s Gin & Tea Party

The Chicago Scene is this immersive, 1.5 hour-long cocktail experience with teatime snacks hosted by the Hatter himself. The Mad Hatter’s Gin & Tea Party gets started with a small welcome drink and then 3 crazy craft cocktails in this mad tea party all while wearing a Mad Hatter hat. All taking place in a secret Wonderland garden somewhere in Chicago. It’s the #thechicagoscene

The Mad Hatter, Dormouse, and Hare are unleashing teatime mayhem with an immersive experience and taste of Wonderland in Chicago! Prepare to go mad at one of their bibulous tea parties!

Begin your journey down the rabbit hole and let your mad hosts guide you through a menu of tantalizing tea party cocktails made with the most curious ingredients. But do remember, if you don’t know where you are going, then it doesn’t much matter which way you go… Just be sure that you’re not late!