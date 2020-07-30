The Chicago Scene is the Bronzeville Film Festival happening this weekend

This weekend provides a unique opportunity to view student films that showcase a historic enclave in Chicago. The Bronzeville Film Festival gives you a glimpse of life inside the legendary neighborhood. Experience it by seeing the story through the eyes of its youth.



ComEd proudly presents its inaugural Bronzeville Film Festival, a virtual event that will be hosted on August 2, 2020. This year’s festival theme is “Community of the past; Community of the future.”



The Bronzeville Film Festival was developed as part of ComEd’s broader Community of Future initiative, which includes programs that are designed and developed to make Bronzeville one of the most sustainable, resilient, smart communities in the nation. The film festival is a platform for the presentation of short documentary films, created by Chicago area high school and college students, to demonstrate the impacts of climate change on the community and to highlight the role of innovative technologies in increasing the community’s resilience.



Earlier this year, ComEd partnered with a selection of schools located in and around the Bronzeville community to challenge students to create a short film that represents the history and resiliency of the historic South Side neighborhood and the potential future impact of climate change on the community. Each group was given access to film equipment, editing software and professional mentoring to help them tell their own unique story about the community of Bronzeville.



Seven films were selected as finalists with student groups representing: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Prep High School, De La Salle Institute, Perspectives/IIT Math & Science Academy and Columbia College Chicago. Two winning projects, one film from a high school student group and one film from a college student group, will be recognized during the awards ceremony broadcast hosted by the DuSable Museum of African American History via their Facebook Live feed.

