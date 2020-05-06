The Chicago Scene gets a taste of Mother’s Day Room Service at Goddess and Grocer

You will have till noon, Thursday to get your Mother’s Day order in!

Two parts rock n’ roll, one part Chicago, and one sassy Aussie. The Goddess and Grocer is anything but your ordinary sandwich spot, with inspired international and approachable food from all over the world, the menu has something for everyone.

The Goddess and Grocer strives to find the freshest ingredients and utilize them in a unique way. The menu is chalk full of classic sandwiches like the California Dreaming with turkey and avocado to a terrific Mile–High Rueben that rivals any traditional deli. They carry an array of colorful, delicious salads with homemade dressings and prepared food inspired by international fare from all over. In addition to a variety of savory meals and snacks – they have also become an iconic Chicago bakery, with sweets and treats that will make your eyes pop – like The Goddess Rainbow Cake, one of the most Instagrammed desserts in Chicago!

Currently, The Goddess and Grocer offers delivery and take out, as well as a no contact walk-up window at their Bucktown location. To order from all of their locations, visit: http://goddessandgrocer.com.

Mother’s Day

The Goddess and Grocer has created the ultimate Mother’s Day Room Service Menu for delivery or pick-up. Choose your menu, cocktails, and add in a bouquet of flowers to make mom feel extra special this year.