The Chicago Scene celebrating Cinco de Mayo by making a modern spin on classic Mexican cocktails

Jamie Salas

Follow him on twitter @JTheTequilaGuy

The Freshest Margarita

2 Parts tequila

¾ Part Agave Nectar

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Glass: Rocks

Paloma Milagrosa

1 1/2 Parts Milagro Reposado

1/2 Part Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur

1/2 Part Agave Nectar

1/2 Part Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

1/2 Part Fresh Lime Juice

2 Parts Sparkling Water

Combine all ingredients except Sparkling Water and shake well. Strain into a champagne flute. Top with sparkling water and garnish with grapefruit and blood orange (dried or peel).

Glass: Highball

More about Jamie:

Combining passion, charisma and originality with an unrivaled knowledge and reverence for the art of tequila, National Ambassador Jaime Salas is the perfect embodiment of modern-day Mexico. Having grown up dividing his time between the creative freedom of San Francisco and Mexico’s tequila producing region of Jalisco, Jaime developed a unique perspective on the country’s most famous export, which has informed every aspect of his career since.

Over the course of his regular travels to Mexico, Jaime accrued an encyclopedic knowledge of all aspects of the spirit from the growing of the agave to the methods of production. A true connoisseur and advocate for tequila, Jaime now brings his enthusiasm and experience to his role as National Ambassador for Milagro Tequila. Whether it’s developing cocktails such as the Spiced Pear Flip and The All-star or encouraging people to explore the unique variants of Milagro, including the Core and Select Barrel Reserve lines, his passion and demeanor helps demystify the world of tequila.

Additionally, Jaime is heavily involved with the United States Bartenders’ Guild and recently completed phase two of Certificado de Catador Entrenado given by world renowned Master Tequilera Ana Maria Romero. Jaime also holds a Tequila Expert & Taster certification given by Academia Mexicana de Vino, Tequila y Mezcal S.A. and a Master Mezcalier accreditation given by Comercam, which is the government entity in Mexico that regulates mezcal production and certification.

His tequila and mixology expertise has been consistently featured at some of the country’s most prominent events, including Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans and the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen as well as in a range of national print, online and broadcast media such as Cosmopolitan, The Daily Meal, Eater, Haute Living, InStyle, Fox & Friends, NBC Miami and Refinery29 among others. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, sharing his apartment with a remarkable collection of more than 300 unique and hard-to-find tequila bottles and an equally large collection of vintage sneakers.