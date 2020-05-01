The Chicago Scene brings the fondue experience home with Geja’s Cafe

If you want to send in your recipe for the contest, email to adam@gejascafe.com.

Gejas Cafe

For over 50 years, fondue dining at Geja’s Café has been a favorite indulgence for Chicagoans as well as out-of-towners. It’s a perfect way to kindle romance, celebrate a special occasion or simply join family and friends for a fun and unforgettable dining experience.

So that you enjoy all we have to offer, we suggest Geja’s three-course Premier Dinners. In a candlelit room, surrounded by the music of Flamenco and classical guitar, you’ll be presented with creamy Swiss Gruyere cheese fondue, served with fresh breads, fruits and vegetables for dipping. Our crisp house salad, dressed with tangy Dijon vinaigrette, offers a counterpoint to the rich, warm cheese fondue appetizer.

Next, you’ll cook your choices of Australian lobster tail, Gulf shrimp, beef tenderloin, fresh sea scallops or boneless chicken breast in a pot of sizzling soybean oil or broth. The main course is served with fresh vegetables and eight gourmet dipping sauces.

Our famous chocolate fondue is flamed table-side, and presented with marshmallows for roasting and other delectable dippers.

Geja’s Cafe features the ingredients to make your evening an event you’ll remember for years to come. Our professional staff will guide you through your dinner and help you choose the perfect wine to complement your meal. Come find out what has made Geja’s Cafe one of Chicago’s most admired restaurants for over 50 years.