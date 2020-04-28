The Chicago Scene and the virtual Art on the MART

Art on the MART, the world’s largest digital art projection, will host its second viewing of its Facebook livestream series on Weds. April 29 at 7 p.m.!

The program originally projected onto theMART in Spring of 2019 in alignment with the Year of Chicago Theatre, featuring works by Chicago lighting designer John Boesche, along with works by Istanbul-based video mapping group Ouchhh Studios and can be enjoyed from the safety of ones home at Art on theMART’s Facebook page. The livestream will show recorded footage of the program from a drone shot and the team will be chatting and responding with viewers during the livestream as well.

Art on theMART will livestream additional programs from its archives on alternating Wednesdays, with the next scheduled for May 13. The full schedule of screened works will be announced at a future date.