The Chicago Culinary Guide form Dine-It-4ward Chicago serves as an option to bolster your carry-out options across the Chicago area ahead of the winter season.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

The guide has over 50 buy one get one free carry-out options with portions of the sales benefit different charitable organizations. It’s a fantastic way to explore your food palate while helping the Chicago restaurant industry.