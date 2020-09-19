Taste of Lakeview’s Taco Fest happening this weekend

Taste of Lakeview’s Taco Fest is this weekend!

Even though we can’t all gather for the festivities this year, we still want you to enjoy a weekend filled with delicious tacos, safely connecting with friends and neighbors, and supporting Lakeview businesses. Taste of Lakeview’s Taco Fest will feature a weekend of special taco menus and cocktails available at participating restaurants for dine-in or takeout, as well as great Taco Fest deals at Lakeview businesses.

A portion of the proceeds from all specialty cocktails sold from September 18 – 20 will be donated to Friends of Lakeview to support our mission to create memorable experiences through community programs, support local businesses in their recovery of COVID-19 and enhance public spaces. If you are able to donate, you can do so below. We appreciate any support you can provide as we work together to ensure that our community continues to thrive.

Location: Restaurants and businesses throughout West LakeviewDate/Time Information: September 18 – 20, 2020