Taste of Greektown Festival kicks off this weekend

CHICAGO – The city’s taste of Greektown Festival will be held August 27th-29th.

Tom Barnas took us to the location to give us a preview of what you can expect at the event.

The Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 31st year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29 along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.

Taste of Greektown

The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family-friendly activities and more.

For more information, check out Greektown Festival.

