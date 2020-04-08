Taking a stroll through Chicago’s Millennium Park

Millennium Park is one of the crown jewels of Chicago. All but empty, the park echoes to warmer days ahead. While parks, the river walk, and the lakefront are closed, we totally get the urge to want to experience Chicago’s front lawn. We have the next best thing! We took a walk across the footbridge over Columbus Drive, leading us through the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and eventually to the famous “Bean.” (The Cloud Gate)

We wanted to give you a little break while staying safe. Enjoy the video of our beautiful city and stay safe.

Millennium Park is a public park located in the Loop community area of Chicago in Illinois operated by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and managed by MB Real Estate. The park was intended to celebrate the third millennium and is a prominent civic center near the city’s Lake Michigan shoreline that covers a 24.5-acre (99,000 m2) section of northwestern Grant Park. The area was previously occupied by parkland, Illinois Central‘s rail yards, and parking lots.[1] The park, which is bounded by Michigan Avenue, Randolph Street, Columbus Drive and East Monroe Drive, features a variety of public art. As of 2009, Millennium Park trailed only Navy Pier as a Chicago tourist attraction and by 2017 it had become the number one tourist attraction in the Midwestern United States. In 2015, the park became the location of the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting.