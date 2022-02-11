Take the food prep stress out of your weekend and get your Big Game wings at BadaBing

Finally, it’s the biggest football weekend of the year. If you haven’t planned the menu, you can take all the food prep work out of the weekend and place your order at the newly opened Badabing Wings in Ravenswood.

Owner Jose Lopez has been part of the Chicago food landscape for over 20 years. Since the age of 14, Jose worked at his Godfather’s restaurant working as a busboy. It was there he developed the hard work ethic that fueled his dream to one day own his own restaurant.

Over the course of 20 years in hospitality, Lopez worked closely with other business owners learning the restaurant trade, constantly sharing his family recipes and watching their business thieve. It was seeing other businesses thrive that he got the idea to go off on his own.

Lopez started his restaurant this past January in the middle of the pandemic.

What separates his wings from others?

“My wings are always served fresh, juicy and I take pride in providing the highest quality of wings in savory seasoning and sauces, never frozen to the fryer, we marinate our wings for 2 hours, guaranteed to bring joy to your taste buds,” he said.

Big Game wing options

