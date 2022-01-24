Take a virtual cooking class with Top Chef and Chicago star Fabio Viviani

If you’re a fan of Top Chef, you’ll remember why Fabio Viviana was voted fan favorite. Now is your chance to learn from one of the best chefs in the world with his virtual cooking classes. These events are all live from his home kitchen.

These particular cooking classes offer a completely customized meal kit delivered right to your door. It’s a no-hassle experience where everything needed arrives right at your doorstep. You can also add wine tasting and even a bourbon tastings to the experience.

“We have a studio kitchen in our home, I have a full-on production set in place, we’ve basically turned to a virtual dining experience,” Viviani said.

For those looking to get out of the house, you can get a 5-course private dining experience and wine pairing at Viviani’s home in Chicago. It includes a meet and greet, cookbook signing, interactive cooking demos and live Top Chef-inspired quickfire challenges with your guests participating and Viviani as the judge.

All the items needed for your cooking class arrive at your doorstep

For more information on the cooking classes, click here.

