Take a spin, bump or slide on ice bumper cars at Gallagher Way

CHICAGO — Around this time of year, summer seems like a distant memory.

One of summer’s pastimes is a carnival, with all the trimmings of a signature summer event like fried food, music, fun and rides.

Well you can enjoy a little slice of summer, with a winter twist — ice bumper cars!

Head on over to the Winterland at Gallagher Way for its newest attraction, ice bumper cars. You’ll have the chance to embrace the winter season by bumping, sliding and spinning on the rink.

This upcoming weekend is your last chance to experience the ice bumper cars.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

The cost is $15 for a 10-minute ride. Bookings need to be done on-site and cannot be done in advance.

