Take a load off this weekend and order up a Big Game Pack from the folks that conjure up the nostalgia of a Northwoods supper club at L.Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

CHICAGO SCENE: Ribs, buffalo wings, and baked pretzels (and beer cheese) oh, yeah! Leave the cooking and prepping for The Big Game this weekend to the folks at L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge🏈 We’re getting a BTS look at this historic Northwoods-inspired Supper Club and what makes their food and dining experience one of a kind. Order your Big Game kits here.

Experience the nostalgia of a Northwoods Supper Club at L.Woods Tap & Pine Lodge. The menu features American classics and barbecue specialties. Menu highlights include 12-Hour Smoked Prime Brisket, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, BBQ Ribs, and Wisconsin Fish Fry Friday.

The bar features local craft beers, Wisconsin Old Fashioneds and specialty cocktails.

