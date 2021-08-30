‘Sundays on State’ closes State Street to cars, creating an interactive pedestrian-only block party

A block party in the Loop? It’s a reality on select Sundays as Chicago’s State Street transforms into a cultural experience, unique to Chicago. People can expect art, shopping, food, drinks and entertainment.

With all the trimmings that we love about Chicago, this event is an opportunity to stroll State Street in a unique way without the worry of any cars interrupting the fun. This is a rain or shine event. Chicagoans are encouraged to use Wacker to Lake as a drop-off zone.

“Sundays on State has been an incredible boon for the Loop neighborhood and the city as a whole,” Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards said.

Map of the block party

The idea of the event is to create an event of inclusion, encouraging neighbors from every Chicago neighborhood to come together and experience the culture this is Chicago. The event is free to anyone that makes their way to Chicago’s Loop.

With two more opportunities to enjoy this “interactive block party” you have time to join the party as the summer winds down. For more information, head over to Sundays on State.

Street Art along State Street