CHICAGO — Looking for an alternative to the traditional summer camp? First Ascent in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood is offering kids climbing camps and other programs this summer.

They are offering guided sessions where families can experience climbing together with an expert guide by their side.

Other fun sessions for kids include an 8-week climbing class and a one-hour rock block session.

They also have private events.

“From the moment you walk in the door, we’ll train you, go over safety and get you on our ropes and climbing in 30 minutes,” assistant manager Dylan Waickman said.

Kids’ activities at First Ascent

First Ascent Avondale was their first location to break ground in 2014, and they boast this location as Chicago’s first full-service climbing gym. Open since August 2015, the 26,000 square-foot facility has walls up to 60 feet high (some of the tallest in the country), including a bouldering and fitness mezzanine, complete with a dedicated yoga studio.

