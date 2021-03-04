Streaming platform allows access to Chicago’s top trainers in a range of 30-minute on-demand workouts

CHI-SOCIETY is an on-demand streaming platform that lets its members work out with some of the best instructors in Chicago, anytime, anywhere. Recorded in a formal space with professional sound and lights, making this experience feel and sound like you’re experiencing this class in person. Created by four Chicagoans as an answer to gyms being shut down due to the pandemic. It blends the expertise of experienced fitness professionals Erin Schirack and Bobby Gouse along with, Eric Sampson and Sye Young co-founders of The DJ Firm, CHI-SOCIETY. The platform allows you to access some of Chicago’s top trainers in a range of 30-minute on-demand workouts in formats ranging from cycling to yoga, pilates, barre, boxing, and strength.

You can find your favorite class and trainer by heading over to Chi-society.com. There, you can find information on monthly and yearly memberships. Those interested in trying CHI-SCOEITY can access the platform for free for 72 hours after your sign-up date.

CHI-SOCIETY serves as a platform to support the local fitness community and DJ talent, both of whom have been severely affected by the continuing COVID crisis.



Here are the formats:

Workouts:

Workouts vary class by class and instructor by instructor, so CHI-SOCIETY members are never constrained to one format, maximizing the value of their membership. Each instructor brings their unique talents and style to the table, so no two classes ever feel the same. Each week, new classes will be added to the site for members to enjoy.

The Music:

Exclusive to CHI-SOCIETY, the music for each class is mixed by Chicago’s hottest DJ company, the DJ Firm. Members will hear custom mixes that are meant to inspire and motivate. They will also have access to exclusive music playlists created just for CHI-SOCIETY.

Instructors:

To launch CHI-SOCIETY, Schirack meticulously sourced leading instructors from a wide variety of disciplines, each eager to share their expertise.

