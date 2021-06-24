Strawberry Moon Fest at The Gwen Hotel

A local hotel is holding a Strawberry Moon Food and Wine Fest in honor of the event.

Tom Barnas takes us to The Gwen Hotel with more on the inaugural event.

Drinks on the terrace

Here is a full schedule of events for the weekend.

Thursday, June 24

6:30 PM: Art of the Cocktail reception with artist Jas Petersen

7:30 PM: Collaboration Dinner starring Chef Jeff Jackson at Kostali by NAHA,

Friday, June 25

Yoga on the terrace

6:30 PM: Art of the Cocktail reception with artist Britni Mara

7:30 PM: Collaboration Dinner starring Chef Ken Vedrinski at Kostali by NAHA,

Saturday, June 26

8:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga with Katherine Forst at Upstairs at The Gwen

12:00 & 2:30 PM: Tipsy Tea x Kendra Scott Trunk Show at Kostali by NAHA

6:30 PM: Art of the Cocktail reception with artist Bre Smith

7:30 PM: Collaboration Dinner starring Chef Dale Talde at Kostali by NAHA

Sunday, June 27

12:00 & 2:30 PM: Tipsy Tea x Kendra Scott Trunk Show at Kostali by NAHA

2:00 PM: Chef Kevin Hickey BBQ at Upstairs at The Gwen

The Gwen Hotel

521 N Rush St.

Chicago, IL 60611

