St. Patricks’s Day pop-up will leave you feeling lucky ‘Charm’d’

CHICAGO — Spring is right around the corner and soon, Chicago will have the opportunity to indulge in St. Patrick’s Day offerings all around the city.

Charm’d returns to Wrigleyville this spring, by the same folks who brought pop-ups like Santa Baby, Ruldoph’s and Nightmare on Clark Street.

This St. Patrick’s pop-up is an enchanting, over-the-top, multi-room, multi-level magical Irish experience featuring wall-to-wall Irish decor, lucky charms, a bevy of bar options within the space and plenty of social media photo-ops.

The rainbow walkway to the pot of gold

They’ve stepped up their Irish-themed game with food and cocktails. The entire menu is themed after St. Patrick’s Day, including shareable cocktails and alcohol-infused milkshakes.

You do need a reservation. The pop-up asks that reservations are for no more than six people and that you arrive on time, as there will be a 15-minute grace period.

To learn more about Charm’d and reservations, please click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Irish-themed drinks at Charm’d